Shiv Sena leader’s killing: Accused Sunny sent to 14-day judicial custody

Updated on Nov 17, 2022 11:55 PM IST

Accused Sandeep Singh alias Sunny was produced in Amritsar Court Complex amidst heavy security on Thursday. Sunny’s family members and some members of various Sikh organisations also present in the court

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, 58, was shot dead in broad daylight while he was protesting along with his supporters outside a temple in Amritsar on November 4. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

AMRITSAR A local court on Thursday sent Sandeep Singh alias Sunny, who was on police remand for the last twelve days in connection with the killing of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, to 14-day judicial custody.

Suri, 58, was shot dead in broad daylight while he was protesting along with his supporters outside a temple in Amritsar on November 4. The accused had pumped four bullets into Suri in presence of his security personnel and a team of Amritsar police commissionerate, including an assistant commissioner of police (ACP). Sunny was nabbed on the spot and the .32 bore pistol, allegedly used in executing the crime, was also recovered.

Sunny was produced in Amritsar Court Complex amidst heavy security on Thursday.Sunny’s family members and some members of various Sikh organisations also present in the court.

According to Sunny’s lawyer, the police had demanded the extension of police remand of the accused for two more days citing that more than one lakh pages related to the forensic report of his phone were to be examined. However, the court didn’t allow the remand and sent him to judicial custody. Earlier on Tuesday, Sunny’s two-day police remand was extended after police had reportedly told the court that they wanted to examine the call details.

Thursday, November 17, 2022
