Shocked by son’s death, ASI shoots self dead in Amritsar

A day after his son was found dead under mysterious circumstances, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police on Wednesday allegedly shot himself with his service revolver at Chhina Karam Singh village falling under the Ajnala sub-division.

The deceased, ASI Jasbir Singh, was posted at the Amritsar airport police station. According to his family members, Jasbir had slipped into depression after the death of his son Gagandeep Singh, whose body was found at Sekhwan village of Gurdaspur district on Tuesday.

“On Wednesday morning, he shot himself with his service weapon,” said Jasbir’s brother Lakhbir Singh. He died on the way to hospital.

Gagandeep had left home on Monday. His body was recovered the next day.

“The exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the autopsy report is out,” Lakhbir said.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated the inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.