Shocked by son’s death, ASI shoots self dead in Amritsar
A day after his son was found dead under mysterious circumstances, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police on Wednesday allegedly shot himself with his service revolver at Chhina Karam Singh village falling under the Ajnala sub-division.
The deceased, ASI Jasbir Singh, was posted at the Amritsar airport police station. According to his family members, Jasbir had slipped into depression after the death of his son Gagandeep Singh, whose body was found at Sekhwan village of Gurdaspur district on Tuesday.
“On Wednesday morning, he shot himself with his service weapon,” said Jasbir’s brother Lakhbir Singh. He died on the way to hospital.
Gagandeep had left home on Monday. His body was recovered the next day.
“The exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the autopsy report is out,” Lakhbir said.
Meanwhile, the police have initiated the inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics