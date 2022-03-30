Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shocked by son’s death, ASI shoots self dead in Amritsar
chandigarh news

Shocked by son’s death, ASI shoots self dead in Amritsar

The deceased, ASI Jasbir Singh, was posted at the Amritsar airport police station. According to his family members, Jasbir had slipped into depression after the death of his son Gagandeep Singh, whose body was found at Sekhwan village of Gurdaspur district on Tuesday.
ASI Jasbir Singh shot himself with his service weapon. (iStock)
ASI Jasbir Singh shot himself with his service weapon. (iStock)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 11:50 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

A day after his son was found dead under mysterious circumstances, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police on Wednesday allegedly shot himself with his service revolver at Chhina Karam Singh village falling under the Ajnala sub-division.

The deceased, ASI Jasbir Singh, was posted at the Amritsar airport police station. According to his family members, Jasbir had slipped into depression after the death of his son Gagandeep Singh, whose body was found at Sekhwan village of Gurdaspur district on Tuesday.

“On Wednesday morning, he shot himself with his service weapon,” said Jasbir’s brother Lakhbir Singh. He died on the way to hospital.

Gagandeep had left home on Monday. His body was recovered the next day.

“The exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the autopsy report is out,” Lakhbir said.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated the inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out