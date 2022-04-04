Shopkeeper assaults landlord with Siri Sahib in Ludhiana, booked
A shopkeeper along with his aides stabbed his landlord with Siri Sahib (Sikh Kirpan) over alleged dispute regarding possession of shop.
The accused, Sukhwinder Singh of Abbuwal village, and his aides, who are yet to be identified, fled the spot when the victim raised the alarm.
Complainant Arwinder Singh of Ratna village said Sukhwinder had taken possession of his shop illegally on intervening night of March 25 and 26 and had locked the shutter.
“When I objected to it, the accused opened an attack on me and snatched Siri Sahib of my grandfather Jarnail Singh and stabbed us,” he said, adding that he suffered injuries on his face and other parts of the body, while his grandfather also suffered multiple injuries.
Assistant sub-inspector Kabil Singh,the investigating officer, said that a case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 448 (punishment for house-trespass), 457(lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person)and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupee) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.
A manhunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
-
Mumbai just 15K doses short of vaccinating 100% adult population
Mumbai: The city needs only 15,000 Covid-19 vaccinations for its adult population to achieve the 100% target, according to the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. By Tuesday, the civic body said, it may reach the 100% mark of fully vaccinating the adults. So far, a total of 9,482,393 doses of the second shot have been administered in the civic, state-operated, and private vaccination centres in the city.
-
IMD issues heatwave alert for Gurugram, Fbd
Gurugram: As the city continues to be in the grip of soaring temperatures, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a yellow heatwave alert for south Haryana districts, including Gurugram and Faridabad till April 7 (Thursday). The IMD in its weather bulletin has forecast heatwave at isolated places in all districts of south and southeast Haryana, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Palwal, Rohtak, Sonipat and Panipat.
-
Maharashtra reports 117 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Mumbai: Days after the state government's withdrawal of all Covid-19 related restrictions, Maharashtra reported 117 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. This was lower than the 130 positive cases that were reported on Saturday. However, the number of RT-PCR tests conducted too, fell from 32,707 to 18,717. Sunday also saw two Covid-19 related fatalities, which was the same as the number on the previous day. As of Sunday, the state has 921 active cases.
-
Traffic police launch app to analyse, reduce road accidents in Gurugram
The Gurugram traffic police on Saturday launched the Integrated Road Accident Database, which is aimed at highlighting road engineering defects, identifying black spots and reducing road accidents in the district. The iRAD system entails a mobile application, which enables investigation officers to enter the details of a road accident, along with photos and videos, against which a unique ID is created. Gurugram reported 80 accidents between January and March this year this.
-
Ludhiana MC contractual staff stage protest, demand job regularisation
Members of different unions of municipal corporation employees on Sunday staged dharna outside the residence of mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu to demand regularisations of contractual employees' jobs, including safai karamcharis, sewermen and beldar. Another union led by Vicky Sahota also staged a protest and demanded that to make public the report of departmental probe of alleged irregularities carried out by MC Engineer's Association patron Ashwani Sahota.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics