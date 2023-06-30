Mohali trader shot in foot: Bhuppi Rana gang behind attack

Days after a shopkeeper was shot in the foot by three masked assailants in Mohali’s Jhampur village on June 9 at his shop, police investigation revealed that the attack was led by members of the Bhuppi Rana Gang. Bhuppi Rana is a close associate of fugitive gangster Lucky Patial, who is believed to be in Armenia and operates the Davinder Bambiha gang. (HT File)

Mohali police have brought Bhupinder Singh Rana alias Bhuppi Rana on production warrant from Nabha jail after arresting two out of the three shooters who fired at the shopkeeper.

Bhuppi Rana is a close associate of fugitive gangster Lucky Patial, who is believed to be in Armenia and operates the Davinder Bambiha gang.

Police sources said that after the Bhuppi Rana group didn’t get extortion money from the victim, Rohit Gupta, 40, a resident of Dhanas in Chandigarh, who runs a gift shop in Jhampur village; Bhuppi Rana directed his shooters to attack the victim. “Bhuppi Rana is the kingpin behind the attack on the toy shop owner. We have brought him on a production warrant here and now will nab the persons who supplied weapons to the assailants to execute the attack,” a police officer privy to the investigation said.

Last week, police had arrested two out of the three shooters, including Manveer Rana of Barwala and Deepak of Kharag Mangoli, Panchkula. The third shooter continues to evade police arrest. Both Manveer and Deepak, who are history-sheeters, were identified with the help of CCTV footage and personal intelligence.

“We had arrested three persons, including two shooters who executed the attack and another person who we suspected was the supplier. Now since it has come to the fore that he was not involved in the case, we will request the court concerned to discharge him from the case. We are also investigating the role of a few gangsters sitting abroad and other members of the Bambiha group, if any, behind the attack and hopefully will make more arrests soon,” a police officer stated.

Notably Bhuppi Rana of Handesra village in Mohali had to join hands with Bambiha gang after his arch rival, Monu Rana, joined Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Four days after being fired upon, the victim got a personal security officer (PSO) from Chandigarh police, as he is a resident of the city.

A probe by Mohali police had revealed that the victim was not provided any security despite alerting the Chandigarh Police in May about threat to his life.

According to the sources, the victim, other than running a toy shop in Mohali, also became a real estate developer in the same area, after which he got extortion calls. He had informed the Chandigarh Police nearly a month ago that he was receiving life threats from international numbers which had the photo of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as WhatsApp display picture. A cop stated that Bhuppi gang members deliberately used display pictures of Lawrence Bishnoi to fool the victim and police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON