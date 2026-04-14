Ludhiana: Shops owned by SAD councillor razed in Khanna, political vendetta alleged

Twelve days after municipal councillor Sarvdeep Singh Kalirav switched from the Aam Aadmi Party to the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Khanna municipal council on Monday demolished 11 shops owned by him, which he alleged was an act of political vendetta.

Shops being demolished in Khanna on Monday. (HT File)

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The demolition was carried out under police deployment, with three deputy superintendents of police and four station house officers present at the site.

Residents and supporters gathered at the site as the drive progressed and raised objections, but the operation continued.

Kalirav alleged that the demolition was undertaken without prior notice and said the construction had approvals in place. He claimed that all requisite fees had been paid and termed the action politically motivated following his recent switch.

Municipal officials, however, said the structures were unauthorised and maintained that notices had been issued in accordance with procedure. They said the action was part of enforcement against illegal constructions.

Municipal council executive officer Charanjit Singh said the demolition was carried out as per legal provisions and added that action would be taken against any unauthorised construction.

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{{^usCountry}} Several councillors and former councillors reached the spot along with Shiromani Akali Dal constituency in-charge Yadvinder Singh Yadu and showed support for Kalirav. Exchanges were reported between political representatives and officials during the drive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several councillors and former councillors reached the spot along with Shiromani Akali Dal constituency in-charge Yadvinder Singh Yadu and showed support for Kalirav. Exchanges were reported between political representatives and officials during the drive. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Supporting him, Yadvinder alleged that the demolition was politically driven and aimed at targeting opponents ahead of the municipal elections, linking it to the councillor’s recent switch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Supporting him, Yadvinder alleged that the demolition was politically driven and aimed at targeting opponents ahead of the municipal elections, linking it to the councillor’s recent switch. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kalirav said he would continue his association with the Shiromani Akali Dal and would not withdraw his political stand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kalirav said he would continue his association with the Shiromani Akali Dal and would not withdraw his political stand. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Opposition leaders also alleged that the action targeted a political opponent ahead of the municipal elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opposition leaders also alleged that the action targeted a political opponent ahead of the municipal elections. {{/usCountry}}

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