Shortage of meds in rural Punjab dispensaries: Raise demand by Oct 9, dept writes to zila parishads

The rural development and panchayati raj department has written to additional deputy commissioners-cum-chief executive officers zila parishads asking them to raise their medicine demands before October 9 so that stocks could be replenished at the earliest. HT in its report had highlighted that the last supply of medicines came three months back in June, that too after a gap of two years, and now the dispensaries, which generally cater to 10,000 people, are finding it hard to treat patients sans medicines

The letter comes two days after Hindustan Times highlighted as many as 550 dispensaries across Punjab have run dry of even basic medicines such as paracetamol, commonly used antibiotics and painkillers.

The letter, written by minister Parneet Kaur, has asked ADCs to immediately raise demands, reminding them that only two districts responded to earlier two letters sent on September 8 and 22. The letter also mentions the Hindustan Times story dated October 5.

“Only two districts responded to the letters written earlier and raised demands for the medicines. No other district sought medicines. Kindly send your demands before October 9 so that supplies can be made available to the dispensaries as early as possible,” the directions said.

The medicines are supplied by the panchayati raj department after it receives demand from zila parishads. The department then places the order and provides funds to Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) for procuring and supplying the medicines.

The rural medicos had alleged that the government was deliberately neglecting the rural dispensaries.

“We demand that the Panchayati Raj department should bring a permanent mechanism in place to ensure that medicines are supplied on time. It’s a matter of concern that to date ADCs have not raised the demand whereas on ground situation is that supply has been consumed. Can’t we ensure supplies of the cheapest medicines like paracetamol? Even now the medicines will take months to arrive,” said Dr Aslam Parvez, president, Rural Medical Services Association, Punjab.

PHSC director had also highlighted the fact that the medicines could be made available after the tendering process.

“Even if they raise the demand today, delivering those medicines through tenders will take at least four months,” PHSC director (procurement) Dr Pawan Preet Kaur had said.

Dr Depinder Singh, state president of Rural Medical Officers Association Punjab, another association of rural medicos, said that the government should not neglect rural dispensaries. “Why medicines are provided to these centres after huge hue and cry whereas other centres get the medicines by raising online demand even before the supplies dry,” he said.

