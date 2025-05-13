Menu Explore
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Show-cause notice issued to Amritsar MC chief for dereliction of duty

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 13, 2025 08:32 AM IST

The Punjab government on Monday issued a show cause notice to the Amritsar municipal commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh for alleged dereliction of duty. In a statement, local government minister Ravjot Singh said that persistent complaints about Amritsar city’s sanitation had been received over the past few months.

Amritsar municipal commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh.
He said the official concerned had demonstrated “significant negligence” in performing his duties, necessitating to proceed this action. The official has been instructed to submit a detailed response within 24 hours, he added.

Singh said, “We have received numerous complaints from citizens and media regarding sanitation in Amritsar, which cannot be overlooked. Taking the matter seriously, a show cause notice has been issued to the Amritsar municipal corporation commissioner, with clear instructions to respond within 24 hours.”

The minister said Amritsar is a sacred city requiring special attention to cleanliness. He directed all officials across Punjab to ensure exceptional sanitation arrangements to protect people from potential diseases.

With the approaching summer season, he stressed the critical need for comprehensive cleaning to prevent ailments like malaria, dengue and other hygiene-related health risks.

