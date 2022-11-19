Shraddha murder: Delhi Police to take Aaftab to Himachal Pradesh’s Kasol

The search for evidence in the Shraddha Walkar murder case will bring Delhi Police to the hill state. The teams are set to bring the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala to Kasol in a bid to establish the sequence of events from the duo’s visit to the tourist town in May this year.

Poonawala and the victim, who was his live-in partner, had visited Kasol village, a popular tourist destination in the Kullu district, back in May. The duo had stayed at a hotel in the village before returning to New Delhi on May 15.

The team sent out by the Delhi Police are questioning the staff and owners of the guest house that the duo stayed in during their visit. According to police officials, during an extended trip, Walkar and Poonawala had travelled to several locations and police are visiting these places to ascertain whether something had happened during the time to trigger the murder.

Ensuring support in the investigation, Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gurdev Singh said, “We will provide whatever help is required to investigate the case, but so far the Delhi Police has not contacted us.”

Couple also visited Bir

Delhi Police’s investigations in the sensational murder case also revealed that Poonawala and the deceased had travelled to another tourist town — Bir village in Kangra district, a popular paragliding spot, after completing their tour of Kullu’s Parvati valley.

An investigation has helped the police identify a cafe in Bir where the couple reportedly stayed. While Kangra Police has also also investigated the lead, the owner of the cafe has not confirmed the duo’s visits so far.

Notably, a Delhi Court had earlier on Thursday allowed the police to conduct a narco analysis test of the accused. The Delhi Police had also sought further remand of the accused, citing the police’s intention to visit the Parvati valley.

Located between Bhuntar and Manikaran Sahib, the town of Kasol has developed a reputation of being a haven for backpackers and solo travellers in recent years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON