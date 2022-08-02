‘Shrimaans, shrimatis’: Mohali cops now humbly at your service

Rude, rough and unrefined: These are often adjectives associated with the Punjab Police, but a sea change is in the offing with cops of three police stations being directed to be polite to the public at all times and use formal salutations such as sir/ma’am, and shrimaan/shrimati.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal has issued these directives to the 150 cops posted at the three police stations – Sohana, Phase-8, and Phase-11 – under his charge.

Asserting that Punjab Police had a zero-tolerance policy for misbehaviour with the public, Bal said, “These orders have been issued so that the public may not fear police personnel, but repose their trust in them. Cops have been told to be polite with the public, make them comfortable, and sort out their complaints immediately.”

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said, “We are not dealing with enemies, but with Indian citizens. The general public may be of different temperaments, but police personnel should only be ‘empathetic’. I have directed all senior police officers and station house officers to be polite in their public dealings.”

He urged the public to inform the DSP if any cop misbehaves with them, following which action will be taken against the policeman.

Traffic cops have also been asked to be polite while challaning violators. “Lots of scuffles have been reported between drivers and traffic cops. In most cases, rudeness is the reason behind these conflicts,” he said, adding that perhaps observing common courtesies may help forge a successful bond between the police and common man.

