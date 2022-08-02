‘Shrimaans, shrimatis’: Mohali cops now humbly at your service
Rude, rough and unrefined: These are often adjectives associated with the Punjab Police, but a sea change is in the offing with cops of three police stations being directed to be polite to the public at all times and use formal salutations such as sir/ma’am, and shrimaan/shrimati.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal has issued these directives to the 150 cops posted at the three police stations – Sohana, Phase-8, and Phase-11 – under his charge.
Asserting that Punjab Police had a zero-tolerance policy for misbehaviour with the public, Bal said, “These orders have been issued so that the public may not fear police personnel, but repose their trust in them. Cops have been told to be polite with the public, make them comfortable, and sort out their complaints immediately.”
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said, “We are not dealing with enemies, but with Indian citizens. The general public may be of different temperaments, but police personnel should only be ‘empathetic’. I have directed all senior police officers and station house officers to be polite in their public dealings.”
He urged the public to inform the DSP if any cop misbehaves with them, following which action will be taken against the policeman.
Traffic cops have also been asked to be polite while challaning violators. “Lots of scuffles have been reported between drivers and traffic cops. In most cases, rudeness is the reason behind these conflicts,” he said, adding that perhaps observing common courtesies may help forge a successful bond between the police and common man.
-
Caught on camera: Chandigarh cop suspended for hitting helmetless biker
A Chandigarh Police constable, who was caught on camera hitting a biker riding without a helmet, was suspended on Monday. In the video, which was widely circulated on social media, constable Satish Kumar, who was posted at the IT Park police station, was seen raining blows on a motorist with his baton. After sometime, Bittu returned and the constable hit him.
-
After wettest July since 1994, Chandigarh to see above average rain in August
After the wettest July since 1994, rainfall in August is expected to be above normal in the city as per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD's) long-range forecast. The forecast, which was issued on Monday, uses probability models to predict weather patterns. As per IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh, there is little chance of rain on Tuesday. However, residents must brace themselves for light to moderate rainfall from Wednesday onwards.
-
Postmortem confirms Zirakpur resident died of electrocution
A day after a 33-year-old man lost The victim, Girish Goyal's life near Milton Tower in Zirakpur after he came in contact with low-lying wires of an electricity transformer just as his Activa hit a waterlogged pothole, postmortem reports on Monday confirmed that he died of electrocution. The victim, Girish Goyal, was a resident of Maya Garden Phase-3, Zirakpur.
-
Chandigarh collects ₹176 crore GST in July
The UT registered a 4% growth in its GST collection in July this year against the correspinding period last year. However, in June, year-on-year growth was 41% in GST revenue. The GST collection for July stands at ₹176 crore, 4% higher than the ₹169 crore collected in July 2021. An official of the excise and taxation department said June's growth was the highest jump in revenue collection since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.
-
Chandigarh admn to study green cover to avert mishaps
The Chandigarh administration has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it will undertake scientific study pertaining to entomology, plant pathology, rotation cycle of tree species in the city for better management of urban forestry. As per the India State of Forest Report, Chandigarh's green cover increased from 46.25% in 2019 to 50.05% in 2021. A caretaker, who sustained severe injuries, remains hospitalised. A detailed order is awaited.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics