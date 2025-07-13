Shrine board commences 3-day poojan at Katra ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Saturday started a three-day poojan ritual at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra, in run-up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the newly crafted holy idols of Maa Durga. During the poojan rituals, Anshul Garg, chief executive officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, stated that as per the board’s 75th meeting directives under the chairmanship of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, five temples will be dedicated on July 13 across distinct villages of Reasi district namely Gorta Kalika Sathaan, village-Harotkote; Pancheri Galli, village-Dangakote; Tote Devsthan, village-Tote; village-Devigarh of tehsil Bhomag and village-Chasana. (HT Phoro)

Padma Shri professor Vishwamurti Shastri led a distinguished group of learned priests from the shrine board in conducting the sacred rituals with utmost devotion. Under his guidance, the ceremonies are being performed in strict adherence to age-old scriptures, ensuring the sanctity and authenticity of each ritual up to the Purna Ahuti.

The CEO added that committees comprising shrine board officials and local community members have been formed for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and idol installation in each temple. The CEO emphasised that the enshrined idols will become a focal point of devotion in these villages, bringing divine blessings to future generations. He also underscored that the shrine board shall be entrusting management of these temples to the local community and for facilitation of effective management of temple activities shall be installing CCTV cameras at each of the newly constructed temples to ensure the sanctity of the premises.