Shrine Board judokas to represent India at int’l competitions

Three judokas from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex - Varun Sharma, Rajat Singh Chib and Akshay Sharma, have earned the distinction of representing India in the World University Games and Asia Cup, events governed by the International Judo Federation.

Varun Sharma will compete in the 81kg category judo competition at the World University Games in Berlin, Germany to be held from July 16-27. Meanwhile, Rajat Singh Chib and Akshay Sharma will represent India in the 90 kg and 73 kg categories respectively at the Senior and Junior Asia Cup Judo competition in Taiwan scheduled from July 12-17.

Anshul Garg, chief executive officer, SMVDSB, presented internationally approved judo kits to the judokas in the presence of Satish Sharma, joint chief executive officer, Dhruv Gupta, director (Sports), SMVD Sports Complex and Danish Sharma, judo coach at Central Office, Katra. On the occasion, he also extended his best wishes to athletes on behalf of the SMVDSB chairman for their upcoming events.