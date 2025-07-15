Shrine Board organises excursion tour to Amritsar for frontline cleanliness warriors

In a remarkable initiative to recognize and appreciate the efforts of the Swachhta Sahayaks who have been working tirelessly to maintain cleanliness and hygiene across the Shrine areas, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has organised a five-day excursion tour to Amritsar (Punjab) from July 14-18 July, for these front line cleanliness warriors. The initiative is in pursuance to directions of LG Manoj Sinha to regularly promote staff welfare and motivation through meaningful engagements. (File)

Anshul Garg, chief executive officer, SMVDSB, lauded the dedication and hard work of the Swachhta Sahayaks while acknowledging their critical contribution to ensuring a clean and hygienic environment in the Shrine area for the visiting devotees. He exhorted that through this journey, the participants will not only enjoy a change of scenery and pace but also gain a deeper appreciation for India’s legacy of sacrifice, spirituality and resilience.

By offering this experiential tour, the board intends to boost morale among the Swachhta Sahayaks, encourage team bonding and foster a sense of pride and belonging in the noble service they provide, he added.

The first batch, comprising around 19 Swachhta Sahayaks alongwith their families was flagged off on Monday from Katra by Satish Sharma, Jt chief executive officer, SMVDSB alongwith other Shrine officers / officials. Jt CEO added that this thoughtfully planned excursion tour is aimed at providing Swachhta Sahayaks a much-deserved break and an opportunity to explore the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of one of India’s most revered cities. The group will visit prominent places such as the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh memorial and the other key landmarks. He informed that meticulous arrangements have been made for comfortable transportation, accommodation and meals through their respective supervisors, ensuring a memorable experience for the participants.