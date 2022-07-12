Moose Wala murder: Gangsters Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria questioned face to face
The special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Tuesday brought gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi with Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, face-to-face and cross interrogated them to connect the dots in the May 29 murder.
Amritsar rural police brought Bhagwanpuria to the Kharar crime investigation agency (CIA) police station, where Punjab Police are interrogating Bishnoi. On Monday, Hoshiarpur police secured a seven-day remand of Bishnoi in a firing case and Amritsar police got a six-day remand of Bhagwanpuria in the case of orchestrating the escape of his aide.
Amritsar rural senior superintendent of police Swarandeep Singh said that Bishnoi has been shifted to CIA police station at Kharar for investigation.
This is for the first time that both the gangsters have been brought face-to-face for interrogation in connection with Moose Wala’s killing. Bishnoi, who was brought from Delhi’s Tihar Jail to Mansa on transit remand on June 15, has been kept at Kharar for interrogation. Bhagwanpuria, who was also brought from Tihar jail on June 30, was kept at the CIA police station in Mansa for 11 days in the Moose Wala case.
Two modules of shooters involved
The police have identified six shooters and said that two modules of shooters were involved in the killing, who were directly in touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. While Delhi Police have arrested three shooters, Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sirsa, of the Haryana module, their counterparts in Punjab have failed to arrest any shooter so far. Deepak of the Haryana module, Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa of the Punjab module are still absconding. Sirsa is still in Delhi Police custody.
18 held so far in Moose Wale murder case
The SIT has so far arrested 18 people for Moose Wala’s killing. At present, Mansa police have custody of two shooters Priyavart and Kashish and two aides of Bishnoi --Deepak and Keshav Kumar--, who were brought from Delhi on production warrants. Their police remand will end on Wednesday. However, 12 accused are in judicial custody, while Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria are in police custody in other cases.
Despite custodial interrogation of Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria, Punjab Police are struggling to track Mannu and Roopa.
Both Punjab and Delhi Police have failed to recover the weapons used in the crime so far.
According to police sources, the SIT is likely to cross-interrogate shooters with Bishnoi one-by-one.
