Punjab Police arrest 676 drug smugglers in a week
The Punjab Police have arrested 676 drug smugglers and suppliers after registering 559 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last one week.
Disclosing this in a press conference, IG, headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said chief minister Bhagwant Mann has given the Punjab Police a free hand and full liberty to wage a war against drugs and extensive anti-drug drives are being launched to combat the menace from the state.
The IG said the police have recovered 5.57 kg heroin, 17 kg opium, 25 kg ganja, 7 quintals of poppy husk and 2.25 lakh intoxicant pills/capsules among other drugs after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas besides laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state. As many as 32 proclaimed offenders and absconders in the NDPS cases have also been arrested in the past week, he added.
He said with this, the Punjab Police have managed to break the supply chain of the drugs. It has come to the notice of the Shri Muktsar district police that due to less availability of heroin, drug peddlers resort to the making of duplicate heroin with help of spurious materials by mixing powder of “patasha” (a traditional sweet made of sugar), washing soda, weed-killers, and herbicides (liquid and powder) and then by using a surfactant. The manufactured duplicate heroin (chitta) is sold with plastic foil to poor people, he added.
Mohali police conduct searches at railway station, markets
Police on Monday conducted searches at the railway station and various markets of Mohali with the help of dog squad and bomb disposal team. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal, who supervised the searches, said the exercise was aimed at instilling a sense of security among residents and restrict the movements of criminals.
Rape case: Former MLA Bains, 4 others surrender in Ludhiana court
Former MLA and chief of Lok Insaaf Party Simarjeet Singh Bains, 52, along with Bains' brother and three others surrendered before a Ludhiana court on Monday in a rape case. The others who have surrendered in the court are his alias Gogi, alias Pamma, his employee Pardeep Kumar, brother Paramjit Singh Bains, Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur. His brother Karamjit Singh Bains and aide Sukhchain Singh were already arrested by the police.
Jalandhar: Cash, electronic appliances stolen from online firm’s warehouse
Cash worth Rs 1.25 lakh, CCTV DVR and electronic appliances were stolen from a warehouse of an online shopping company. A similar robbery happened in the same warehouse a month ago also. Warehouse manager Jaspreet Singh stated that he left the warehouse last night after locking it. When he reached the warehouse in the morning, the shutters and locks were broken.
Special Lok Adalat in Chandigarh for disposal of traffic challans on July 16
A special Lok Adalat for the disposal of nearly 7,400 traffic challans issued during the lockdown period in 2020 and 2021 will be organised at the District Court Complex, Sector 43, from 9.30 am onwards on July 16. During the lockdown period, 2,281 vehicles were impounded by the traffic police and notices regarding their auction were sent to the registered vehicle owners.
Former Himachal MLA Mast Ram dies by suicide in Mandi hotel
Former Karsog legislator Mast Ram was found hanging in the room of a hotel in Sundernagar, Mandi, on Monday afternoon. The 75-year-old left a suicide note, stating “personal reasons” for taking the extreme step. Mast Ram, who wanted to contest elections for the Vidhan Sabha, was actively running a political campaign in Karsog. The politician had checked into a hotel near the Bhakra Beas Management Board reservoir in Sundernagar on June 10 (Sunday).
