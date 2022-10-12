Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Police to cross question Bhagwanpuria and Bishnoi

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Police to cross question Bhagwanpuria and Bishnoi

Published on Oct 12, 2022 03:49 AM IST

With both Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi in facing murder charges in the case, police are looking to establish their role in the weapon supply chain

Police will cross question Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi in realtion ot the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. (HT File)
Police will cross question Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi in realtion ot the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police will cross question notorious gangsters Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi in relation to the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, suspecting the latter’s involvement arranging weapons for former — who further distributed the weapons among the shooters — through Goldy Brar.

With both accused facing murder charges in the case, police are looking to establish their role in the weapon supply chain.

Police are also expected to produce Bishnoi before the court on Wednesday and request an extension of the police remand for further questioning.

Proceedings to bring SK Kharod, one of Bishnoi’s aides, on a production warrant for questioning have also been initiated.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff 2, said both Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria are being questioned and police expect important information from the duo.

