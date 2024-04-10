Sidhu Moose Wala murder: SIT opposes gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s discharge plea

The special investigation team (SIT) probing Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder on Tuesday submitted its reply in the trial court in Mansa opposing an application moved by gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, seeking discharge from the case, claiming that he was ‘not involved’ in the killing of the singer. gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria

The reply was submitted by the public prosecutor for the state on the application filed by Bhagwanpuria. Last month, SIT had filed replies to oppose discharge applications filled by Lawrence Bishnoi, Jagtar Singh and Charanjit Singh alias Chetan.

The court adjourned the matter to April 19 to hear arguments of discharge applications and framing of charges against the accused. Meanwhile, the Mansa court has received a copy of an order of the Punjab and Haryana high court with directions “to make earnest endeavour to frame charges at the earliest”.

Of total 27 accused in custody, 25 appeared in the court through video conferencing. Meanwhile, jail authorities failed to produce the accused Deepak Mundi and Sachin Bhiwani.

Moose Wala was shot dead by six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa on May 29 last year.

On December 12 last year, Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria moved the Mansa trial court seeking discharge in the murder case. However, both gangsters claimed responsibility for the killing of the Punjabi singer on social media. In January, Jagtar and Chetan had also moved similar applications in the court.

Earlier this year, Bishnoi, in two interviews given to a news channel from inside the jail, had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder.

Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria have now claimed in their applications that they were not involved in the murder. “They were lodged in jail at the time of the murder and have no involvement in the crime,” they added.

The SIT probing Moose Wala’s murder has filed four chargesheets against 34 accused individuals, including gangsters Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Bhagwanpuria, claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.