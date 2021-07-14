Sidhu takes a dig at AAP, says it recognised his vision for state

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) challenged him to put out a tweet on the Congress taking money from private companies running power plants in Punjab, former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday took a dig at the principal opposition party for daring to questioning him.

Responding to the AAP’s post asking him to comment on Twitter on the Congress’ fund raising from power companies, Sidhu posted that the opposition party has always recognised his vision and work and knows who is really fighting for Punjab. “Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision & work for Punjab. Be it before 2017– Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present “Punjab Model” It is clear they know – who is really fighting for Punjab (sic),” he tweeted with an old video of AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Bhagwant Mann extolling him.

The video showed Sanjay Singh showering praise in 2017 after Sidhu had quit the BJP and there was talk that he may join the AAP and another visual was of Mann calling the former cricketer his role model.

The MLA’s tweets were seen by some as an attempt to warm up to the AAP amid his ongoing rift with Amarinder . The Congress top leadership has held a series of meetings to find a way to accommodate Sidhu in the state unit.

In another tweet, the Amritsar East MLA said: “If the opposition dares to question me, yet they can’t escape my Pro-People Agenda…This means they have resigned to their fate (sic)”.

Sidhu also questioned the AAP’s digs at him lately. “Our opposition singing about me and other loyal Congerssmen – Tum Agar AAP mein aaoge toh koi baat nahin…tum agar Congress mein rahoge toh mushqil hogi (If you join the AAP, it is okay…if you remain in the Congress, it will be difficult),” he added.

On Monday, Mann, while addressing a press conference, accused the ruling Congress of not scrapping the faulty power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed with private companies during the previous SAD-BJP government as it had received funds from them for the party.

“Sidhu has been tweeting a lot. He should post a tweet on the funds received by the Congress from power companies,” the AAP leader said, taking a jibe at the former minister’s frequent tweets seeking annulment of power pacts.