Sidhwan Bet: SHO suspended for letting off accused involved in illegal sand mining

Sidhwan Bet police station SHO inspector Daljit Singh Gill was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly letting off vehicles involved in sand mining. Instead of lodging an FIR against the accused, the SHO allegedly let the accused go along with the vehicles. (iStock)

After the matter reached Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains, he suspended the SHO with immediate effect and ordered a departmental probe against him.

Inspector Jasbir Singh Toor has replaced Gill and took charge of the police station on Wednesday.

The Sidhwan Bet police had arrested vehicles involved in illegal sand mining following a complaint filed by the locals. Instead of lodging an FIR against the accused, the SHO allegedly let the accused go along with the vehicles.

SSP said the department has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against illegal sand mining and drug peddling and the violators would face stern action.