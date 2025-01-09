{Sikh activist’s murder} UAPA charges added to FIR against Arsh Dalla, 11 other accused

Three months after Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh was shot dead by two assailants at Hari Nau village in Faridkot district, Punjab police have added various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to the FIR against Canada-based ‘terrorist” Arsh Dalla and 11 other accused persons. However, the police have not imposed UAPA sections against Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who is also an accused in the case. (HT File)

Faridkot police have submitted an application in the court imposing sections 15,16,17,18,19 and 20 of UAPA against Dalla, Bilal Ahmed Fauji, Guramardeep Singh, Navjot Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Balvir Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Gagandeep Singh Sood, Jashandeep Singh, Lachman Singh, Shimla Singh and Gagandeep Singh.

However, the police have not imposed UAPA sections against Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who is also an accused in the case.

During a press conference in October, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav had claimed that Gurpreet was murdered at the behest of jailed MP Amritpal Singh. The police also claimed that gangster-terrorist Arshdeep Dalla emerged as the mastermind. The DGP had said that three members of the Arsh Dalla gang, who conducted the recce, were arrested by the police.

On October 9, Gurpreet Singh was shot dead by four bike-borne assailants when he was returning from gurdwara. Gurpreet was a member of the Waris Punjab De organisation. The police had earlier registered an FIR on October 10, 2024, under Sections 103 (1), 126 (2) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Kotkapura Sadar police station.

Initially, during the interrogation of the arrested accused, Faridkot police had named Dalla and MP Amritpal Singh as accused and section 111 (organised crime) of the BNS was added in the FIR along with other relevant sections.

On November 9, Punjab police arrested two shooters — Anmolpreet Singh alias Vishal, a resident of Bhadorh in Barnala and Navjot Singh alias Neetu, a resident of Nijjar road in Kharar. National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also questioned the accused.