Sikh faith’s ‘Khanda’ symbol emoji soon on your phones
Washington : Come September and iOS and Android users might be able to use a “Khanda” (symbol of the Sikh faith) emoji while texting or tweeting or posting anything on social media applications.
Ahead of World Emoji Day (July 17), the emoji experts at Emojipedia have compiled and published sample images of the 31 new emoji characters slated for inclusion in version 15.0 of the Unicode standard, TechCrunch reported.
The new emojis include a ‘Khanda’, a shaking face, a knob of ginger, and a hair pick for styling textured locks. The draft list also includes maracas, a long-awaited pink heart, jellyfish, blackbird, high-fives, Wi-Fi, and ginger root.
Once the final list is out, software platforms like iOS and Android will release them in a future update.
“Based on recent years, the final version is likely to resemble this draft list. This means that no new emojis will be added at this stage, though there’s a slight chance that a draft emoji candidate is changed or removed ahead of September,” Emojipedia said.
In total there are 31 recommended emojis for Emoji 15, which is significantly less than the 112 recommendations last year and the 334 in 2020. The finalised emoji might look different when they launch, and not all of them might make the cut in September. Once they’re finalized and launched, the new emoji must get support from vendors to actually appear on our devices.
Rape case: Court extends ex-MLA Bains’ police remand by two days
Ludhiana: A local court on Saturday extended by the police remand of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains by two days in a rape case after the police produced hBains'and his four accomplices in the court amid tight security. The court ordered to send Bains' four aides, including brother Paramjit Singh Bains, his employee Pardeep Kumar, alias Gogi, Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur to 14-day judicial remand.
51 lakh households to get zero power bill: Punjab CM
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said around 51 lakh households in the state will receive zero electricity bill from September as the government has promised 600 units of free power per billing cycle starting from July 1. Punjab has a two-month billing cycle for power supply. In the state budget, a total power subsidy bill has been proposed at Rs 15,845 crore as against Rs 13,443 crore in 2021-22.
Punjab CM gives nod to state disaster mitigation fund
Chandigarh : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday gave nod to constitute the state disaster mitigation fund (SDMF) to tackle any unforeseen natural disaster effectively. The CM said the SDMF has been constituted under Section 48 1(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Mann said with the formation of this fund, projects related to mitigation measures will be launched in the state.
Reconsider your decision to support Sinha: Shivpal to Akhilesh
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav in a letter to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday appealed to him to reconsider his decision to support opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the July 18 presidential election while referring to an old statement of Sinha calling SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav an “ISI agent”.
Punjab MC polls: No question of tie-up with SAD, says Ashwani Sharma
Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma on Saturday rejected rumours of a possible alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Punjab. During his visit to Ludhiana to induct leaders from various parties into the BJP fold, Sharma said the party is in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) and are ready to fight municipal elections in the state.
