Sikh prisoners release: Sikh community protests in Karnal, Kurukshetra

: Seeking release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their terms, hundreds of members of the community on Saturday held protests in Karnal and Kurukshetra.

Protesting under the banner of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the demonstrators carrying black flags reached the district headquarters at Karnal.

They also submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention for the immediate release of Sikh prisoners as most of them have already completed their jail term.

A similar protest march was carried out by hundreds of members of the Sikh community in Kurukshetra. The protesters, shouting slogans, took out the protest march on cars and bikes from Gurudwara Patsahi Chhevi to Kurukshetra Mini-Secretariat.

“We are here to remind the prime minister about the promises he had made to members of the community,” SAD leader Kanwaljeet Singh Ajrana said.