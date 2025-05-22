Simranjeet set to be 1st woman pugilist from Punjab to turn pro

Simranjeet Kaur Bath, 29, is all set to become the first woman boxer from Punjab to turn professional. Simranjeet Kaur Bath

Simranjeet, who was born in Chakkar village in Jagraon, was a part of the Indian team at the Tokyo Olympics and has been signed by former American professional boxer Roy Jones Jr and Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra.

The duo will help her complete the transition from amateur to professional circuit and train her for upcoming matches.

Simranjeet represented India in the light welterweight category.

She is the first woman boxer from Punjab to participate at the Olympics.

“I am happy that my career is starting with such a promoter, who has given many star boxers to the world. Mandeep is already making the country proud in the professional ring and I will also try to get recognition for the country. Roy Jones Jr is the best promoter and I will take my career forward with him,” Simranjeet, who is a two-time Asian Championships medallist, said.

She will be the third Indian boxer after World Championship medallists Nishant Dev and Amit Panghal to turn pro this year.

Roy Jones Jr praised Simranjeet and said she was India’s top boxer. “She has been doing well at the amateur level and I am confident that she will prove herself on the professional circuit as well,” he said.

Mandeep too expressed thrill over Simranjeet’s switch to the pro boxing arena. “I am happy that we will help her in her professional journey,” he said.

Over the years, Beijing 2008 bronze medallist Vijender Singh, Commonwealth Games silver medallists Sarita Devi and Neeraj Goyat along with Olympian Vikas Krishan, have turned pro.