 Singer Rocky Mittal joins Cong; says "was jailed by BJP"
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Singer Rocky Mittal joins Cong; says “was jailed by BJP”

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Aug 27, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Weeks after he resigned from the BJP, former chairman of the special publicity cell of the Haryana government and Haryanvi singer-composer Jai Bhagwan Mittal, alias Rocky Mittal, joined Congress in the presence of party’s Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala in Kaithal on Sunday.

Rocky Mittal (HT File)
Rocky Mittal (HT File)

On August 1, Mittal had quit the saffron party alleging that he was ignored by the party despite his selfless-work and false cases were registered against him in the last four years.

Before his joining, Mittal said that he wrote/sang over 200 songs for the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the last 14 years and “they put him in jail.”

“I composed songs against Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, but they did not do anything with me and never filed a complaint against me. Now I think I was wrong. I must have used false language against them in the last 14 years,” he said.

At the joining, Mittal sang his newly composed song, “Mujhe maaf karna Rahul mere bhai, hai nafrat failai humne, tune mitaai Rahul mere bhai”, a video of which was shared by Surjewala on social media.

On March 13, 2021, he was arrested by the police in a case from 2015, when he allegedly misbehaved and assaulted a judge during a protest in Kaithal. He was later sent to jail and released on bail.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Singer Rocky Mittal joins Cong; says "was jailed by BJP"
© 2024 HindustanTimes
