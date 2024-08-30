Singer’s friend & prime witness identifies four shooters in court

One of two prime witnesses in singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, who were travelling with the singer when he was shot dead, identified six accused, including four shooters, in the Mansa trial court on Friday. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, 2022. (Ht File)

On May 29, 2022, six shooters shot dead Moose Wala when he, along with his two friends, was going in his vehicle to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10km from the singer’s native village Moosa.

Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh were travelling with Moose Wala and also sustained bullet injuries in the incident. Gurwinder was shot in his right hand, and Gurpreet suffered bullet wounds in the left arm, elbow and right thigh.

During the last hearing, the prosecution had moved an application to produce the accused named in the examination of Gurpreet physically, so that he could identify them. The plea came after the pictures of the accused, who were appearing via video-conferencing, were not clear.

Following this, Punjab police produced seven accused — Priyavart Fauji, Ankit Sersa, Deepak Mundi, Kashish alias Kuldeep, Sandeep Singh alias Kekra and Keshav – lodged in separate jails of Punjab in the trial court on Friday.

The prosecution witness, Gurpreet identified the four shooters – Priyavart Fauji, Ankit Sersa, Deepak Mundi and Kashish alias Kuldeep. He confirmed that the four had opened fire on Moose Wala along with Jagroop Singh alias Roopa and Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu Kussa, who were killed in a police encounter in 2022.

The eyewitness also identified the accused Sandeep Kekra and Keshav. Sandeep did recce and gave real-time information to gangster Goldy Brar about the movement of Moose Wala on the day of the murder. Keshav had accompanied Kekra when he took selfies with Moose Wala outside his house. After Moose Wala left, Kekra also left on a bike, but Keshav stayed back for a while.

The accused Mani Rayia was also physically presented in the court, while 18 others appeared through VC.

The remaining examination of Gurpreet in court has been deferred as the Mahindra Thar, in which Moose Wala was travelling at the time of the incident, and the AK 47 weapon used by the shooters were not presented in the court. The court adjourned the matter to September 13.

SIT probing Moose Wala’s murder has filed five chargesheets, including four supplementary chargesheets, against 32 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Canada-based Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

8th Moose Wala released posthumously

“Attach’, the eighth song of Sidhu Moose Wala was released on Friday after his death. The song features Moose Wala with British rapper Fredo.