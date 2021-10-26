Singhu border murder: Victim Lakhbir’s kin meet SC commission chief

The family members of Lakhbir Singh, who was brutally murdered at Singhu border on October 12, met National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairman Vijay Sampla in New Delhi on Monday.

Lakhbir’s wife Jaspreet Kaur, daughters Tania, Sandeep Kaur and Kuldeep Kaur, sister Raj Kaur, father-in-law Baldev Singh, and brother-in-law Sukhchain Singh, pleaded before the commission for justice.

“The victim’s family said they have got no support from any quarter, not even from the Punjab government. The commission will ensure that the culprits are booked under the sections of the Prevention of Atrocities Act, which will ensure free education to Lakhbir’s daughters and monthly pension to his wife. Monetary compensation of at least ₹8.25 lakh will be ensured,” said Sampla.

Sampla further said that those calling for a boycott of the victim’s family will also be booked under the Prevention of Atrocities Act. “Lakhbir was accused of disrespected a holy book but no evidence to prove that is there,” he said.

Sampla said he will summon the civil and police authorities to ensure early release of financial aid to the family.