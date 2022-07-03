Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Single-use plastic ban: 164 challaned in Chandigarh tricity in 2 days
A total of 164 people were challaned across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on Friday and Saturday for using single-use plastic items
Any person violating the ban orders will be punishable with imprisonment up to five years or fine up to 1 lakh, or both. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 02:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

After holding awareness drives on Friday, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) started issuing fines for using single-use plastic items on Saturday.

As many as 76 violators were fined and 82 kg of banned items were confiscated after a drive in Sectors 2, 8, 9, 11, 13, 19, 22, 26, 34, 42, 43 and 45, Maloya and Kajheri.

The teams conducted raids under the supervision of chief sanitary inspectors.

A total of 65 challans were also issued in Panchkula on Friday and Saturday and nearly 2 lakh were collected as fine. From one shop, plastic weighing 29 kg was seized.

In Mohali, 23 shopkeepers were fined over the past two days for using banned plastic bags and single-use plastic items. The shopkeepers were made aware about the ban on the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of single-use plastic items.

Any person violating the ban orders will be punishable with imprisonment up to five years or fine up to 1 lakh, or both as per the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act and orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

As per a 2015 NGT order, any person found using, storing, purchasing, dealing with or distributing plastic bags, plastic plates or plastic glasses and such allied items will be liable to pay environmental compensation at the rate of 5,000 per event.

