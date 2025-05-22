Sinha announces govt jobs for kin of Pakistan shelling victims

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday announced government jobs for kin of Pakistan shelling victims and said that rehabilitation of affected families was his top priority. J&K LG Manoj Sinha meets kin of Pakistan shelling victims in Poonch on Wednesday. He also visited Gurdwara Dera Santpura Nangali Sahib, which was hit by a shell (ANI)

On a visit to Poonch, the worst-hit town, Sinha met grieving family members who lost their loved ones in the recent hostilities from across the border.

“Ex gratia and other reliefs have been provided and the Centre is committed to further necessary assistance,” Sinha said.

He said the J&K administration, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, is committed to ensuring rehabilitation, enhanced infrastructure and security for residents of border areas.

“We are expanding our efforts to construct bunkers across J&K under the security related expenditure (SRE),” Sinha added.

The LG paid obeisance at Gurdwara Dera Santpura Nangali Sahib, which was damaged during the shelling. He lauded residents of Poonch, civil society members and all communities for courage and harmony.

“Pakistan had shown its cowardice by targeting the sacred gurdwara. The terrorist country also targeted temples and mosques. By firing and heavy shelling on our sacred sites, it tried to damage our social fabric,” he said.

“I salute the people of Poonch. Their courage provided moral strength to our soldiers. We are proud of our citizens and the Sikh community, who stand united against adversary’s conspiracy to divide the society on religious lines,” the LG said.

Later, he visited the Dungus area and took stock of the situation during a meeting with senior officials at Poonch.

He directed that necessary measures be taken to ensure restoration of all essential services and supplies. Sinha asked the officials to submit an action taken report (ATR) to the divisional commissioner and the chief secretary offices.

The LG visited the Poonch Brigade and interacted with soldiers and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. He lauded the soldiers for their bravery.

The LG was accompanied by J&K chief secretary Atal Dulloo, Jammu inspector general (IG) Bhim Sen Tuti, divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar and other senior officials.

Sinha also visited Rajouri and met the families affected by the cross-border hostilities. He visited the Government Medical College, Rajouri, and enquired about the well-being of those injured in the shelling. He was briefed by Rajouri deputy commissioner Abhishek Sharma on the situation in the district and other matters pertaining to relief, essential commodities, medical and emergency services, damage to property and livestock, and requirement of new bunkers.

The meeting also paid homage to Rajouri additional district development commissioner (ADDC) Raj Kumar Thapa, who was killed in the shelling.

Later, Sinha visited Nowshera, took stock of houses damaged by the shelling and interacted with the locals.