Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2 prosecution witnesses record statements in court

As the Sippy Sidhu murder case came up for hearing in the court of CBI special judge Alka Malik on Thursday, the statements of two more prosecution witnesses -- lady constable Sharmila and Sippy’s family’s househelp Jeevan Singh alias Sunny Singh was recorded. Sippy Sidhu (HT File)

The duo was also cross examined by the defence.

Jeevan Singh, in his statement, said that he worked with the family from 2012 to 2018, and would often go to Sippy’s office in Phase-8B, Mohali, for cleaning and other chores.

He told the court about an instance in 2015 when Kalyani Singh, the prime suspect in the murder case, visited the office.

“On September 18, 2015, I went with him (Sippy) to clean the office. Sippy bhaiya had just returned from the US then. Kalyani madam reached the office around 11.15am. Sippy bhaiya sent me outside. After some time, both were discussing something, I could not hear their entire conversation but there was definitely a lot of tension between them,” Jeevan Singh said.

Sequence of events on day of murder

Recalling the day of the murder, Jeevan Singh said that Sippy had left home hurriedly and before leaving, he told his mother that he had got a call from Kalyani.

“On September 20, 2015, Sippy bhaiya, along with his mother, went somewhere in the morning. After returning, Sippy bhaiya went to watch a movie. He returned around 7.15 in the evening and lay down in his mother’s room. After some time, he left hurriedly, telling his mother that Kalyani had called him. Some hours later, it came to light that Sippy Bhaiya had been shot by someone,” he said.

Cop’s statement

Lady constable Sharmila, in her statement, said she was on duty in the police control room on the day of the murder when around 9:56 pm, a call was received from a Sector 27-B resident that a gunshot was heard, and a body was lying in a park near his house.