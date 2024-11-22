Sippy Sidhu murder case: Defence cross-examines CFSL expert who interviewed Kalyani

During the resumed hearing of the Sippy Sidhu murder case on Monday, the defence counsel cross-examined the senior scientific officer, forensic psychology division, Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), New Delhi, before the court of CBI special judge Alka Malik. National-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on September 20, 2015. (HT Photo)

The official, who is a psychological assessment expert, had interviewed Kalyani Singh, the prime accused in the 2015 murder case, while she was in CBI’s five-day custody in June 2022.

The psychological expert, who is among CBI’s prosecution witnesses, told court that it was inferred after her interview that Kalyani appeared deceptive in her statements about her knowledge and involvement in the crime.

The official will be cross-examined further on November 28, the next date of hearing.

National-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. His family has accused Kalyani of killing him as they had turned down her marriage proposal.

Sippy was the grandson of late justice SS Sidhu, a former Punjab and Haryana high court judge, and Kalyani is the daughter of retired Himachal Pradesh high court judge justice Sabina.

Kalyani was arrested in June 2022 and later charged with murder.

On May 5 this year, nine years after the murder, the CBI court had ordered day-to-day hearing of the trial while framing charges against Kalyani, who has been out on bail since September 2022.