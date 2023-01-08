Sippy Sidhu murder: Kalyani seeks evidence not relied upon by CBI

During the resumed hearing in the 2015 Sippy Sidhu murder, prime accused Kalyani on Saturday sought the list of documents, electronic data and articles not relied upon by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during the course of investigation.

Through a fresh application moved by her counsel, Kalyani sought directions to the CBI to produce the list of all such evidence. The court of special judicial magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, Sukhdev Singh, has sought a reply from CBI on January 12 when the case will come up for hearing.

Notably, a CBI court had last month turned down Kalyani’s request to be provided entirety of evidence available with CBI and said that only the evidence being relied on by the investigating agency will be shared.

Sippy, a national-level shooter and a lawyer, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on September 20, 2015. Six years later, Kalyani was arrested in June 2022 after she was found “evasive and deceptive” along with evidence of her being present in the park.

Since the murder, Sippy’s family has been accusing Kalyani of being involved in the murder after they turned down her marriage proposal. After remaining in judicial custody for nearly three months, she was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court on September 13.