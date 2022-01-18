Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sirsa man held for ATM card fraud in Chandigarh
Sirsa man held for ATM card fraud in Chandigarh

The accused, Sandeep Kumar, 33, fraudulently withdrew 20,000 from the bank account of a Chandigarh resident using a cloned ATM card
The Sirsa man was arrested on the complaint of Karnail Singh, who is employed with the India Reserve Battalion, Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police have arrested a Haryana resident for fraudulently withdrawing 20,000 from a bank account using a cloned ATM card.

The accused, Sandeep Kumar, 33, hails from Sirsa, Haryana. He was arrested from Sirsa and sent to judicial custody by a Chandigarh court.

Kumar was arrested on the complaint of Karnail Singh, who is employed with the India Reserve Battalion, Chandigarh Police. He is posted as the cook of UT superintendent of police (SP, Crime) Manoj Kumar Meena.

Singh had complained to the police in April 2020 that 20,000 were withdrawn from his salary bank account through an ATM in Ghanauli, Ropar, while his ATM card was with him at his house in Sector 22, Chandigarh.

On his complaint, a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 17 police station on May 4, 2020.

During investigation, Sandeep was identified through the CCTV footage of the ATM from where the money was withdrawn and he was arrested.

A police official said Sandeep used to source cloned cards from a Nigerian national in Delhi and illegally withdrew money from bank accounts.

