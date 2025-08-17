Sisodia’s ‘saam, daam, dand, bhed’ remark to win Punjab polls triggers uproar

AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, during a women wing leadership training programme of the party in Mohali on August 13, reportedly said that the “party would resort to whatever it takes in order to secure a victory” in the Punjab assembly elections in 2027, triggering a political storm in the state. AAP leader Manish Sisodia (HT file)

A video has been posted by opposition leaders on their social media handles in which Sisodia is purportedly heard saying, “2027 assembly elections, ke chunav jitvane ke liye saam, daam, dand, bhed, sach, jhooth, question, answer, ladai, jhagra, jo karna padega, karenge. Taiyaar hain?” Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the event. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday wrote a letter to the Election Commission demanding action against Sisodia. Jakhar alleged the AAP leader advocates winning elections “by hook or by crook,” promoting undemocratic methods and violating laws.

In his letter, Jakhar said these remarks mock the values of peace, freedom and integrity and clearly indicate the AAP’s intention to “undermine” the democratic process.

The BJP president said these statements threaten the peace, development and prosperity of Punjab. They provide evidence of a clear intent to engage in corrupt practices, intimidate voters, incite hostility, and disturb public peace. Jakhar said these acts constitute serious offences under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, including, Bribery under Section 123(1), Undue influence under Section 123(2), Promoting enmity under Section 123(3A).

“Furthermore, the statement also is an offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Promoting enmity between various groups (Section 196), Statements against national unity (Section 197), Illegal threats and instilling fear (Section 353),” said Jakhar while demanding that an FIR be registered.

Jakhar noted that such behaviour should lead to disqualification from contesting elections under Section 8. He added that these actions also violate the Constitution of India, undermining the principles of free and fair elections and the democratic rights of citizens guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, and 21.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also appealed to the EC to take action against Sisodia. “The Election Commission is requested to order registration of a criminal case against Sisodia as the AAP government is not likely to take action against the Delhi leader as chief minister Bhagwant Mann was part of the audience when Sisodia made the remarks.

The remarks serve as proof that the AAP will vitiate the atmosphere of the state unless the EC takes firm action in the matter. The Election Commission is requested to order registration of a criminal case against Sisodia as the AAP government is not likely to take any action. CM Bhagwant Mann was part of the audience when Sisodia made the incendiary remarks,” he said.

The Akali leader also appealed to the poll panel to consider debarring AAP from contesting the 2027 state elections. Punjab witnessed more than a decade of militancy, Sukhbir said.”Now this Delhi-based leader is pushing the state towards anarchy and communal violence by telling the AAP cadre to take violent steps to win the next elections,” he alleged.

Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said AAP is “mistaken” about Punjab and Punjabis. “You can win over Punjabis with folded hands. You can’t threaten and intimidate them,” he said.

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa also hit out at Sisodia. In a post on X, Bajwa mentioned when Sisodia declared that they would use “saam, daam, dand, bhed, truth, lies and even violence” to win 2027 at any cost, “it’s not strategy, it’s a confession of intent to destroy democracy”.