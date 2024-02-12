SIT summons Majithia on Feb 15

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing a 2021 drug case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, summoned him on February 15. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing a 2021 drug case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, summoned him on February 15. (HT File Photo)

It is the second time that Majithia will be facing the new head of the SIT. Earlier, he had appeared before the new SIT on January 16.

After the superannuation of former DIG MS Chhina on December 31, Patiala Range DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar has been heading the SIT. Earlier this month, three close aides of Majithia were grilled by the SIT on February 2.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, during the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government. The action was apparently taken on the 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force. The FIR was registered by the state crime branch at its Mohali police station.