Situation in Himachal worse than Covid-19 pandemic: Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri

Natural disasters have caused unprecedented losses of life and property in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon season and the “Situation is worse than it was during Covid-19 pandemic”, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Tuesday. Himachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference, Agnihotri said more than 380 have been killed and the state has suffered losses of ₹12,000 crore since the onset of the monsoon this year.

Agnihotri, who holds the portfolio of jal shakti minister, said that the department losses are being pegged over ₹2,000 crore.

He said that over 2,460 houses have been fully damaged and more than 10,600 have been damaged partially. “The government is committed to the rehabilitation of displaced people and will ensure that there is no dearth of funds,” he said.

The deputy CM said that he has been touring the disaster-hit areas for over a week.

“In Kangra, hills are caving in on large scale,” he said.

“The government will conduct geological survey to ascertain the reason behind the hills’ crumbling,” he said.

He added that the government will honour employees who put in efforts in the relief operations.

Invites suggestion from Opposition

Agnihotri said that political leaders should rise above party lines and work together for the people of the state.

The deputy CM urged the Union government to declare the floodings as a national disaster.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON