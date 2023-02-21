SIU conducts raids in south Kashmir

: Special Investigation Unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday conducted raids to crackdown on terror activities at two places in south Kashmir.

“The Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Awantipora conducted raids at two different locations in connection with case FIR No. 37/2022 of Police Station Tral. The searched locations are residential houses of two suspects, Jamsheed Ahmad Bhat of Satoora Tral and Sameer Ahmad Mohand of Shairabad Tral,” the police spokesman said, adding that during the search, proper SOPs were followed and relevant information was gathered.

“Searches were conducted to collect more evidences of their involvement in other terror crimes. These raids are aimed to eliminate the terror ecosystem in the district by identifying various over terror associates and supporters of terrorism. These raids will continue in future also for the logical conclusion of all UAPA cases,” the spokesman said.