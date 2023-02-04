Six associates of Jaish terrorists held in J&K’s Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have arrested six associates of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists from Pulwama with a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

During their interrogation, the associates disclosed that they were tasked with targeting security forces, panchayat representatives and members of minority communities, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On the basis of specific information on subversive terror activities in Mirhama and Damhal in Kulgam’s Hanjipora, a major breakthrough was achieved by arresting six associates after the police and 9 Rashtriya Rifles launched a joint operation in the area,” he added.

Also read | Perfume IED recovered, LeT terrorist held as police crack blast cases in Jammu

“During preliminary investigation, it was found that the terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit JeM and were in touch with their handlers across the border via various social media platforms. The arrested accused were planning to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Kulgam by carrying out grenade attacks, intimidating innocent civilians, standoff fire attacks on PRI members, and minority communities,” the spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The recovered arms and ammunition included one pistol, one pistol magazine, 18 pistol rounds, one hand grenade, four UBGL shells, and 30 AK-47 rounds among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON