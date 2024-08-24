 Six booked for stalking girl, trying to kidnap her in Panchkula’s Morni - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
New Delhi
Six booked for stalking girl, trying to kidnap her in Panchkula’s Morni

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 24, 2024 09:34 AM IST

Police have launched a manhunt for six men who stalked the girl and tried to kidnap her in Morni block’s Mohliwala village on Thursday night

The girl’s mother told police that the accused stalked and harassed their daughter while they were returning home after paying obeisance at a temple. (iStock)
When the girl’s family tried to save her, the accused also assaulted them. Identified as Charna, his brothers Pala Ram and Sunder, Chetan, his brother Deepu, and Monu, all residents of same village, the accused have been booked under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

They even tried to kidnap her daughter by forcibly taking her away in a white car. But she, along with her nephews and sister-in-law, saved her. Later, the accused barged into their house and assaulted them. They also snatched their gold jewellery.

The mother alleged that her daughter had fallen unconscious and was admitted to civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

The FIR further mentioned that the accused even threatened to rape and kill other females of the family as well.

New Delhi
Saturday, August 24, 2024
