Six dead in road accident in Faridabad

Six people died when a speeding dumper rammed a car on the Faridabad-Gurugram road here, police said on Friday. Wreckage of a car after a speeding dumper rammed into it on the Faridabad-Gurugram road in Faridabad on Friday. At least six people were killed in the accident, according to officials. (PTI)

The accident took place late Thursday night near the Mangar police post, they said.

The victims were residents of Palwal who were coming to Faridabad from Gurugram in the Maruti Alto car after attending a party, the police said, adding that all six died on the spot.

Their bodies have been sent to BK Hospital in the district, police officials said.

They said the victims were in the 18-25 age group. They were identified as Punit Mangla, Jatin, Akash alias Nonu Gulati, Sandeep, Baljit and Vishal Sethi, all residents of Palwal Camp area.

Police have seized the dumper but the driver fled the spot.According to the complaint filed by Punit’s uncle Suresh Mangla, while returning from Gurugram, the dumper rammed the Alto car from behind. The car overturned and was damaged badly due to the impact. The dumper driver managed to escape, police said.”I was in another car with Pratham Gulati when the speeding dumper rammed into the car. All the six people were killed on the spot.”The police was informed and all the six people were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. The accident was caused due to the negligence of the dumper driver,” Mangla said in his complaint.An FIR has been registered against the dumper driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Dhauj police station, officials said.”We handed over the bodies to kin of the deceased after postmortem. Efforts are on to nab the accused driver,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector Surender Kumar.