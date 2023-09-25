News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Six held with over 800-lt illicit liquor in Pathankot

Six held with over 800-lt illicit liquor in Pathankot

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Sep 25, 2023 01:02 AM IST

The Pathankot police arrested six persons and recovered 846 lt of illicit liquor.

Two of the accused and the liquor recovered from them, in Pathankot on Sunday. (HT photo)
With the arrest of the accused, the police have also confiscated three vehicles used for the transportation of illicit liquor.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Sarabjit Singh, alias Sabba, of Kataruchak, Bablu of Mahichak, Satnam Singh and Sanjiv Singh of Karoli, Akhwinder Singh of Mirzapur and Chamkila of Channi Belli.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said in an operation led by Mamoon Cantt SHO Rajni Bala, a private vehicle driven by Manak, accompanied by Chetan, alias Chinku, and another vehicle driven by Surinder Kumar were impounded. The accused evaded arrest at the scene; however, the police team subsequently retrieved 30 cartons from their vehicle, he said. “At least 360 bottles (270 lt) of liquor were seized,” he said. Additionally, another car employed for transporting the seized consignment was also confiscated by the police team.

In the second operation, the police team led by the Nangal Bhoor SHO intercepted two vehicles driven by Sanjiv Singh and Satnam Singh, respectively. The operation led to the recovery of two vehicles. Additionally, a cache of 133 cases of liquor was confiscated, along with 768 bottles of illicit liquor, amounting to 576 lt.

