Six held with weapons in Amritsar

: The Amritsar police (rural) on Monday claimed to have arrested six persons with arms and ammunition for indulging in criminal activities and disturbing law and order in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, five persons from two groups were arrested and two illegal pistols, one rifle and bullet shells were recovered from their possession.

While addressing a press conference, SSP Swapan Sharma said, “On Sunday, during patrolling a police party from the Majitha police station got a tip-off that two groups were firing in the air and disturbing the peace by throwing bricks in the area. The police arrested five persons from both groups. The rest of the accused will be arrested soon.”

The arrested persons were identified as Sukhchain Singh, Raj Babbar, alias Gabbar, Jashnpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, alias, Bhupa, all residents of Majitha, and Jobanjit Singh of Dadupura.

In another incident, a robber, Princepal Singh, a resident of Jhanjian Kalan, Gurdaspur, was arrested for looting a vendor and one illegal pistol of .32 bore along with a magazine and six live cartridges were seized from him.