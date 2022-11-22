Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Six held with weapons in Amritsar

Six held with weapons in Amritsar

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:17 AM IST

Amritsar police (rural) claimed to have arrested 6 persons with arms and ammunition, for indulging in criminal activities and disturbing law and order in two separate incidents

In the first incident, five persons from two groups were arrested and two illegal pistols, one rifle and bullet shells were recovered from their possession. (HT photo)
In the first incident, five persons from two groups were arrested and two illegal pistols, one rifle and bullet shells were recovered from their possession. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

: The Amritsar police (rural) on Monday claimed to have arrested six persons with arms and ammunition for indulging in criminal activities and disturbing law and order in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, five persons from two groups were arrested and two illegal pistols, one rifle and bullet shells were recovered from their possession.

While addressing a press conference, SSP Swapan Sharma said, “On Sunday, during patrolling a police party from the Majitha police station got a tip-off that two groups were firing in the air and disturbing the peace by throwing bricks in the area. The police arrested five persons from both groups. The rest of the accused will be arrested soon.”

The arrested persons were identified as Sukhchain Singh, Raj Babbar, alias Gabbar, Jashnpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, alias, Bhupa, all residents of Majitha, and Jobanjit Singh of Dadupura.

In another incident, a robber, Princepal Singh, a resident of Jhanjian Kalan, Gurdaspur, was arrested for looting a vendor and one illegal pistol of .32 bore along with a magazine and six live cartridges were seized from him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out