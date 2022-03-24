Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Six including juvenile booked for murder bid in Mauli Jagran
Six including juvenile booked for murder bid in Mauli Jagran

Police booked five youths and a juvenile for attempting to murder a resident of Mauli Jagran near his residence; the group attacked the victim with an iron rod and he sustained injuries on his head
Police booked six people, including a juvenile, for an attempt to murder case in Mauli Jagran.
Police booked six people, including a juvenile, for an attempt to murder case in Mauli Jagran. (HT File)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police on Tuesday booked five youths and a juvenile for attempting to murder a resident of Mauli Jagran near his residence.

The victim, identified as Rajan, 20, was playing volleyball in the neighbourhood when he got into an argument with the five accused, identified as Tota, Golu, Ajay, Mona, Chawal and a juvenile, all residents of Mauli Jagran.

Police said the group attacked the victim with an iron rod and he sustained injuries on his head. He was rushed to Government Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

A case under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Police said that all the accused are on the run and they are tracking them down.

Youth arrested with kamanidar knife

In a separate case, police on Wednesday also arrested a youth for possession of a kamanidaar knife.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Javed, 23, of Kila Manimajra was stopped by a police party out on patrol in Mauli Jagran.

The two-wheeler-borne accused had an improper number plate and upon searching him, police discovered the knife.

A case under Arms Act has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

Police said they are verifying whether the two-wheeler he was driving was stolen.

