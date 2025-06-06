Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Six, including two minors, rescued from drowning in Yamunanagar canal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 06, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Diver Rajeev, who assisted in the rescue, said the women initially returned to the bank, but the boys stayed longer in the water and began to drown. Hearing their cries, the women jumped back in to save them but were unable to swim.

Six people, including two minors, were rescued from drowning at the Visarjan Ghat of the Western Yamuna Canal (WJC) in Yamunanagar on Thursday during Ganga Dussehra celebrations.

A nearby temple priest tried to rescue the women but also struggled to return to the riverbank. His son then rushed in to help. (HT File)
A nearby temple priest tried to rescue the women but also struggled to return to the riverbank. His son then rushed in to help. (HT File)

The group comprised two women, two minor boys, a temple priest, and his son. According to Neha, a resident of Saharanpur, the families had gathered at the ghat to take a ritual dip in the Yamuna when some members decided to wade deeper into the canal, believing the current was slow.

Diver Rajeev, who assisted in the rescue, said the women initially returned to the bank, but the boys stayed longer in the water and began to drown. Hearing their cries, the women jumped back in to save them but were unable to swim.

A nearby temple priest tried to rescue the women but also struggled to return to the riverbank. His son then rushed in to help. “We were nearby and immediately dived in. We first pulled out the boys, who were on the verge of drowning, and then rescued the others with the help of locals,” Rajeev said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Six, including two minors, rescued from drowning in Yamunanagar canal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On