Six inmates to work as RJs at Ambala Central Jail

After successful attempts in Faridabad and Panipat jails, six inmates have been selected to work as radio jockeys (RJs) at the Ambala Central Jail, where a radio station was inaugurated by Haryana additional chief secretary (home) Rajiv Arora, along with DGP (jails) K Selvaraj, on Friday.

Arora said the jail radio was started in three Haryana prisons for the welfare of prisoners and induce positive energy among them. It aims to promote art, creativity and harmony in the prison, he added.

As per details, 21 detainees were selected as RJs from three jails of Haryana, out of whom six are from Ambala and have been trained by Vartika Nanda, founder of an NGO, Tinka Tinka Foundation, in a workshop.

There are 19 jails in the state and to enhance prison reforms, such activities will be expanded to all of them, officials said.

Selvaraj said, “The first segment of setting up radios in jails has been completed and now, it will come up in four other prisons. A positive change would be visible among the inmates soon.”