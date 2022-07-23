Six TEDx speakers take the stage at Chitkara University
Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, organised a TEDx Talk on the university campus on Saturday. Six speakers from different disciplines shared their experiences and life stories with the audience. The theme was ‘motivating the youth for a better tomorrow.’
The TEDx event included an impressive lineup of speakers, including Major Priya Jhingan, the first women cadet of the Indian Army; Taranjeet Bhamra, founder and CEO of AgNext, Mohali; Shradha Khapra, co-founder of Apna College and Apni Kaksha and Ex-Microsoft, DRDO; Aanchal Thakur, National Alpine Skiing champion; Divam Wadhwa, founder and CEO Chai Nagri; and Amit Pandey, CEO-PnCap and founder and CEO Super77.
Speakers were given 18 minutes to put forth their ideas. Jhingan told the audience that she always dreamed of wearing the uniform and serving the country. She told them that she wrote a letter to the then army chief Sunith Francis Rodrigues asking for an opportunity to serve in the Indian army.
Bhamra spoke about how India’s youth has the power to transform agriculture into a powerhouse for national growth.Wadhwa, an alumnus of Chitkara University and founder of Chai Nagri, shared his dream of making his very own chai, the most popular beverage in the world.
“Human charger” Amit Pandey established Super77 with an ambitious vision of transforming human lives. He said, “With an innate passion for giving back to the society, Super77 came into existence in 2020 with transformational programs to instil leadership skills, happiness, clarity of thought, confidence, and public speaking in students as well as seasoned working professionals. The platform proudly caters to over 9,000 users from 35 countries.”
Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, said, “The TEDx platform is a unique one and it is our honour to host stalwarts from industry, academia, sports and other diverse sectors of the society at Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh. We are committed to shaping up the youth for a compelling career ahead.”
Centre for Entrepreneurship and Education Development (CEED) director and event organiser Sumeer Walia said, “We, at Chitkara University, believe in providing our staff and students the perfect environment and opportunities to hone their skills.”
