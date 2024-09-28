Six years after acquittal, Akal Takht issues notice to Jagir Kaur on daughter’s death

Six years after Jagir Kaur was acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana high court in the case of the murder of her daughter, Akal Takht has issued a notice to the former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president seeking an explanation on a complaint received from some individuals. Jagir Kaur was acquitted of the murder of her daughter Harpreet Kaur by the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2018. After that, she unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket, and the next year she was chosen as the SGPC president. (HT file photo)

In the notice sent recently, the highest Sikh temporal seat sought clarification regarding allegations made by the complainants related to the case registered against Jagir Kaur in connection with the death of her daughter, Harpreet Kaur, in 2000.

Jagir Kaur was acquitted in the murder case by the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2018. After that, she unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket, and the next year she was chosen as the president of the SGPC.

When contacted, Jagir Kaur termed it a conspiracy of her opponents who want to “kill me politically and socially”.

“Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami are behind the complaints against me and other Akali leaders from the rebel camp. Just two months ago, when I was with them, all was well. If you consider me guilty, why did you elevate me as president of the SGPC? Why have you been fielding me in the assembly and parliamentary elections? Do they have any proof against me about the allegations levelled against me?”, she said.

“They (Badal camp) have made the complaint against me just to defame me ahead of the SGPC presidential elections so that I cannot challenge them. But they will not become successful in these dirty tricks,” she added.