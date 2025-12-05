Skill devp centres, diploma courses to start in Haryana prisons

The Punjab and Haryana high court, in collaboration with Haryana government, will launch skill development centres, polytechnic diploma courses and ITI-level vocational training programs in prisons across the state. The initiative will be inaugurated by the Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, on December 6 at Gurugram district prison. The initiative aimes to equip inmates with employment-oriented skills that align with current industry demands. (File)

A Haryana government spokesperson said the launch of polytechnic and skill development programmes in state prisons marks a transformative shift in the state’s approach towards correctional justice. Under this initiative, inmates will gain access to a wide range of vocational and technical educational options. These include ITI courses such as Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Welder, Plumber, Grease Maker, Electrician, Woodwork Technician, Sewing Technology, and Cosmetology, along with a three-year polytechnic diploma in Computer Engineering. The initiative aimes to equip inmates with employment-oriented skills that align with current industry demands. These programmes are designed not only to impart technical knowledge but also to instil confidence, discipline, and a sense of purpose among inmates, the spokesperson said.

“The broader objective of this programme is to ensure that after their release, inmates do not face social rejection or economic uncertainty. Instead, they are provided with the necessary skills and qualifications to secure meaningful employment. It embodies the principle that every individual—regardless of their past actions—possesses the potential for reform, growth, and reintegration. Through these educational and vocational interventions, the programme aims to reduce recidivism, promote financial independence, and empower inmates to lead a dignified life,’’ the spokesperson said.