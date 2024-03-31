SKM to hold campaign against BJP across the country, says farmer leaders

The national coordination committee of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday announced to continue their protest against the BJP government policies by holding rallies and conventions across the nation. Senior Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders during a meeting held in Rohtak on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The leaders took this decision during the extended meeting held in Rohtak, which was attended by nearly 100 farmer organisations, trade unions, women and other sections. The meeting was presided over by senior farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal and assisted by Darshan Pal, Satyawan, Ashish Mital, Inderjit Singh, Jogender Nain, KD Singh and Chander Shekhar.

Addressing the media, Darshan Pal Singh said that they have decided to implement the calls given in the March 14 rally in Delhi against the Union government.

“Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders will chalk out the state-level specific plans by holding conventions with trade unions, students, youth, women and NGOs etc. We will launch a campaign to hold mahapanchayats and rallies against the BJP across the country,” he added.

Senior SKM leader Inderjit Singh said that they have decided to rope in other mass outfits into its fold and launch a mega campaign against the problems being faced by farmers, labourers, government employees, youths, women and others.

“The BJP government had destroyed the social fabric of the nation by dividing people on the basis of caste, religion and region but SKM has decided to unite the people. The government institutions are being destroyed by the BJP and they are misusing government agencies to suppress every voice,” Inderjit Singh added.

The farmer leaders said that they will visit Bihar’s Chausa in Buxar where farmers are protesting against the land acquisition and will hold a mahapanchayat there on April 10.

BKU (Nain) state president Joginder Nain said that the SKM will hold meetings at the district level across the country and campaigns will be launched to apprise people about the ‘misdeeds’ of the Union government.

“The Punjab unit of the SKM will hold a rally in Chandigarh on April 8 and Jagraon on May 21 demanding a legal guarantee on the MSP for all crops and debt waiver for farmers and labourers,” said Singh.