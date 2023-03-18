Slain ATM guard’s family flees Pulwama, reaches Jammu

Sunita Sharma, 31, widow of Sanjay Sharma, 40, an ATM guard who was killed by terrorists in Pulwama’s Achan village on February 26, has fled from her native village to Jammu.

Sanjay was killed by terrorists in Pulwama's Achan village on February 26.

The guard was on his way to see a doctor when he was shot dead by terrorists.

Sunita, her three children and the families of Sanjay’s two sisters-in-law are now putting up with their relatives in Jammu.

Following the killing of sole bread-earner of the family, Sunita has requested the lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha for help.

“We will not go back to Kashmir now. I urge the LG to do something for us or else we will commit suicide,” she said.

She has moved an application before the relief and rehabilitation commissioner with a request to provide her a government quarter and registering her family in the migrants’ category to become eligible for assistance.

KK Sidha, relief and rehabilitation commissioner, said, “Since I am not authorized to take a call on such cases, we have sent the case to the administrative department. As soon as we receive instructions from the administrative department, necessary action will be initiated.”

“We have migrated to Jammu because we were not safe there anymore. If the terrorists could kill my husband, they could kill my children,” she told HT.

“I appeal the LG to provide us a quarter, ensure my children’s education, give me a government and adequate compensation so that I can raise my children. My husband was an ATM guard and had a small land holding. Somehow, we were making ends meet despite penury but never imagined that something like this would happen. His killing has turned our world upside down,” she said.

She added that the deputy commissioner of Pulwama had promised a ₹6 lakh fixed deposit for her children after her husband’s killing, which is yet to be given.

