Small portion of road caves in near Guru Nanak stadium in Ludhiana
Around a feet-wide portion of the road caved in near Guru Nanak stadium on Saturday.
No accident was reported at the site.
As per the MC officials, there was leakage in one of the water supply connections due to which the sand might have eroded and road portion got damaged.
The police team present on the road installed a barricade around the damaged portion.
MC sub-divisional officer (SDO) Anshul Garcha said no major damage was reported to the road. “A small portion got damaged due to leakage in one of the water supply connections in the area. The damaged portion has been repaired by MC staff,” Gracha said.
Earlier, major road cave-in incidents have been reported in the city due to leakage in sewer or water supply lines. Two students and a woman had a narrow escape after a major portion of the Deep Nagar main road caved in on October 28, 2021. The students plunged into the crater as they were riding a two-wheeler.
