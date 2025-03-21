Smooth rides on the way as carpeting of Mohali roads to begin in April

City residents can hope for smoother rides soon as the Municipal corporation (MC) is all set to resume carpeting of roads in April, a month when the weather is ideal for the process. The work will commence with roads requiring prior repairs, said a Mohali municipal corporation official. (HT representative)

Amount worth ₹80 crore was approved for various development works, including road repairs, parks, sewage systems and streetlights of Sectors 76 to 80, during the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting of the Mohali MC.

A senior MC official said carpeting of the roads will start in 10 days with a sanctioned budget of ₹5 crore. “GMADA will also give us ₹10 crore for maintenance of three roads--YPS chowk road, road near Sohana Gurdwara and Bestech Square Mall. The tenders for the same has already been floated. We will start with the roads that require prior repairs,” an MC official said.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu and was attended by senior deputy mayor Amreek Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, commissioner Parminder Pal Singh Sandhu, councillor members Jasbir Singh Manku and Anuradha Anand besides superintending engineers and various executive engineers (XENs) and SDOs.

After the meeting, the mayor stated that new estimates for various development projects worth around ₹50 crore were approved, while work orders were issued for previously approved projects worth ₹20 crore.

“Additionally, works worth ₹9 crore, estimated by the public health department were also approved and this amount will be allocated to the department. Estimates for all wards and common areas between them were approved during the meeting. The approved work orders cover various development projects across Mohali and will start soon,” he said.

He assured that efforts would be made to address issues like a smooth watersupply and sewage management.